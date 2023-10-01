'Armed and dangerous': murder suspect at large after shooting of 15-year-old outside Griffin football game

The charges in the case indicate the suspect is also a teenager, under the age of 18.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police in Griffin said Sunday that a murder suspect remains at large and is considered "armed and dangerous" after the shooting of a 15-year-old boy near the Griffin High football stadium on Saturday.

Police found the victim after they heard gunshots outside the Griffin High football stadium where Griffin and Spalding were playing their rivalry game.

Officers had been inside the stadium working the football game. When they rushed out they found the boy lying at the intersection of South 5th Street and West Poplar Street.

The teen was rushed to Spalding Regional Hospital where he died, police said.

On Sunday, the City of Griffin Police Department said it was looking for Kaomarion Kendricks in the killing. Kendricks is now wanted on warrants including murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

"The whereabouts of Kaomarion Kendricks are currently unknown. He is considered armed and dangerous," a Facebook post stated. "Please contact Investigator Ruiz at 470-771-3117 or aruiz@cityofgriffin.com with any information that could be helpful in this case. #CrimeStoppers"

