Police released an update late Saturday evening after interviewing neighbors, friends and family members.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Authorities have officially released the cause of death for a man and woman found dead in a town on the outer edge of metro Atlanta on Saturday.

Griffin Police said that officers were called to the 700 block of Grandview Drive around 2 p.m. for a welfare check. They weren't initially able to make contact with anyone in the residence, however, they were notified that the rear door was unlocked.

The department said that, based on the information provided by the original complainant, officers then checked the inside of the apartment. There, they found the bodies of two people, a man and a woman, in an upstairs bedroom.

They have since identified them as 35-year-old Ashley Smith of Peachtree City and 36-year-old Darcell Goggins of Griffin.

Following an interview with neighbors and family members, the department has ruled the deaths a murder-suicide. Investigators believe Goggins shot Smith and then took his own life.

Police described "multiple pieces of evidence" that are currently being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for further analysis.

In the meantime, the department doesn't plan to release any further information until the crime lab completes its stent of the investigation.