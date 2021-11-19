Group holds motorcade in hopes of getting district attorney to retry Washington County Tasing case

"Lord, we gonna claim healing in this land right now in the name of Jesus and as for the people in this county, Washington county, we need to come together," Jeanette Peacock prayed.



A group of people in Sandersville did come together, in hopes of keeping Eurie Martin's case in the public's attention. Jakirah Fields was part of that group.



"I just want to be a part of the reason that they do return to court to get justice for Mr. Eurie," she said.



The small group held a motorcade, beginning on Deepstep Road, where Martin often walked and where he died, but Crystal Reeves, one of the organizers, feels it lacked support.



"We even tried to get a meeting place at a local church, a Black church in Deepstep, and we were turned down, we couldn't even gather in that parking lot to have it as a starting place for the motorcade," she said about the event.



Martin died after being Tased by officers in 2017.One of his sisters, Barbara Ann Martin, says the ending of their trial made her sad but seeing community support gives her hope.