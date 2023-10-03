Deputies called to apartment complex for group of 3 adults, 5 juveniles waving guns outside apartment

Just nearly three weeks ago, another group of armed teens opened fire on houses just over a half mile away.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Three people are in jail after deputies were called to a north Macon apartment complex Wednesday after a group of armed people were pointing firearms outside of the building, according to a press release from Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, eight people -- three adults and five juveniles -- were arrested and a rifle and three handguns were recovered at the North Napier Apartments on 4017 Napier Avenue just off of Vineville Avenue.

Nearly three weeks ago and just over a half mile away, a group of armed teens were arrested for walking around the Shadow Lawn Drive area heavily armed. They opened fire on an empty home and ran away. They then did the same in another nearby area.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office received a call at around 3:18 p.m. and arrived at the apartment complex at 3:22 p.m.

18-year-old Dorian Markel Rumph, 20-year-old Kyikee Mylakhi Stroud and 19-year-old Keyantae Tireque Blash, all from Macon, were arrested. The juveniles were identified by the deputies and released to their parents as the investigation moves forward.

The adults were taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Rumph, Stroud and Blash all face charges of criminal street gang activity, unlawful possession of firearms and multiple counts of contributing to delinquency to a minor.

Blash was also on probation for carrying a firearm on school grounds and was indicted for robbery by force and was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.

They are all being held without bond.