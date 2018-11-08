ATLANTA – A Georgia State University student is in surgery after getting shot on campus Saturday morning.

According to a GSU campus Clery Act Safety Alert, sent at 5:58 a.m., a student, who has not been identified, was shot in the face near University Commons at 4:43 a.m.

The bullet exited through the victim’s neck and he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is currently in surgery, said GSU Police Chief Joseph Spillane.

The shooting happened when two men and two women—including three GSU students—drove onto campus after a night of clubbing, the chief said. They stopped to talk to another student at University Commons, located at at 141 Piedmont Ave., about drugs.

According to police, that’s when they believe Musleem Jones, 24, the front seat passenger and non-student male, shot the other male in the backseat.

A bag of marijuana and gun were found at the scene, Spillane said.

The four individuals related to the shooting are in custody.

Jones, who was the driver’s brother, has been charged with aggravated assault.

