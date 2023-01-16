Multiple gun stores in Warner Robins robbed early Monday morning

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three gun stores in Warner Robins were robbed overnight, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.



The first happened on Moody Road just before 3:30 a.m. at Oakridge Arms. Video from the business showed the suspect’s vehicle was used in the robbery, and they stole multiple weapons from this location.



Just after 5 a.m., someone attempted to break into Chuck’s Bait and Tackle at 603 Watson Blvd.



Less than 15 minutes later, the suspects drove a vehicle through the front of the Centerville Gun and Pawn on S. Houston Lake Road. The suspects stole an unknown amount of ammunition and several firearms.



Additional details are being withheld as the cases are being actively investigated. If anyone has any information on any of the robberies, they can contact investigations at (478)-303-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478)-742-2330