At least 19 shot, 6 killed in another violent weekend in Atlanta

The shootings happened from Friday, May 14 to early Monday, May 17 within the city of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — It has been a deadly few days in Atlanta with multiple shootings happening in the city since Friday.

From Friday to early Monday morning, 19 people have been shot leaving six people killed in 12 different shootings, according to police.

In all of the shootings, police have not made any arrests.

Three people were shot in busy Buckhead shopping and residential area after pool party dispute spilled into the parking lot near a Home Depot on Saturday evening.

Four people were shot early Sunday morning in an incident police said happened outside the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta's English Avenue neighborhood.

Overnight on Sunday alone and into Monday, four people were fatally shot in four separate incidents. Two of them happened at nightclubs.

Police say they responded around 3 a.m. Monday to the scene at 1919 Metropolitan Parkway where a man was shot and killed outside Lacura Bar and Bistro. They also said a man was shot and killed inside Azule Restaurant and Lounge off Piedmont Road in Buckhead.