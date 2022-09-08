Bibb commissioner, residents condemn recent crimes in west Macon

After two incidents in five days at the Walmart on Harrison Road, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the store

MACON, Ga. — West Bibb County residents are becoming concerned about recent crime in the area. That's after two incidents in five days at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart.

For more than 30 years, Sabrina Watson has called Macon home.

"Be real safe, be watchful, be mindful of who you talk to. You can't talk to everybody out here," Watson said.

She says she frequently shops at the Walmart on Harrison Road, and the recent incidents concern her, but, "It's got nothing to do with a building or a name. People are people no matter where they go," Watson said.

She says she's worried about crime everywhere.

"You got kids come out here and you got babies around and family members around, and they don't want to see their loved ones get hurt out here," Watson said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a car crashed into a tree at the supercenter. At the time of the crash, some people reported hearing shots fired.

However, Bibb investigators say they don't believe any shots were fired, and no one was hurt. This comes after an attempted armed robbery last Friday night in the store parking lot left a man dead.

The Walmart is in Commissioner Al Tillman's district.

"We're trying to combat and reduce crime and violence," Tillman said.

He wants young people to know violence is an option they don't have to choose, and the county is working on ways to help make the choice to put down weapons easier.

"Through our MVP initiative, through Unity in the Community, commissioners," Tillman said. "Gun violence hurts everyone."

"I don't think the gun law taking everybody's guns going to work. That's just like saying, 'Lay down and die,' and I don't intend to," Watson said.

Tillman's message for those who commit crimes likes these is, "That should be your last resort of picking up a gun and trying to harm or hurt someone. Do something good in the neighborhood."

Deputies are still looking into how the car crashed earlier Tuesday, and they're still searching for the two suspects in Friday's deadly attempted armed robbery.