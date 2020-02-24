CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of murdering Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn will appear before a court Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Fort Valley Police Department, Demarcus Little, Gunn's boyfriend, will be in a courtroom in Crawford County.

The appearance will be his first on the charge of malice murder.

The appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Little was charged with malice murder Friday evening after appearing in court for the first time on different charges just hours earlier.

