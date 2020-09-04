LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department, in partnership with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about the unlicensed practice of law.

The agencies jointly released the informational video on their social media pages on Thursday. The video explains the scam, shows people how to report the crime and the best ways to find or verify a licensed attorney.

According to authorities, the scam targets people in the immigrant community who may need legal services and are deceived by individuals who claim to be legal experts but who are not actually licensed to practice law.

The videos were produced in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, and Cantonese Chinese.

