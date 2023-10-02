Remains of missing Brookhaven woman found, ex-boyfriend under arrest

The man, 43-year-old Brandon Wineinger, faces charges including kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The remains of a missing Brookhaven woman were found Sunday, the city said on Monday, and a man she previously dated is under arrest.

According to a release from the city of Brookhaven, the body of a deceased woman was found on Drowning Creek Road in Gwinnett County and confirmed to be that of 48-year-old Aimee Lafakis, who was first reported missing on Friday.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said officers were asked to investigate the case by Brookhaven Police Officers around 4 p.m. Not long after, Lafakis was found in Dacula by homicide detectives.

Her ex-boyfriend, 43-year-old Brandon Wineinger, faces charges including kidnapping, tampering with evidence, first-degree burglary and false statements.

"Wineinger was interviewed at police headquarters and over the course of the interview, made several statements that were proven to be false," a Brookhaven statement said, which only referenced his charges of false statements and tampering with evidence.

Gwinnett County detectives also interviewed Wineinger, according to the department, and are accusing him of concealing the death of another.

Wineinger was in court on Monday where the additional charges were read. It's not clear what led to the additional charges. He was not eligible for bond because of a previous conviction for aggravated assault.

Wineinger is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Lafakis had been reported missing on Friday by her family after she hadn't had any known contact with anyone since 2 a.m. earlier that morning. On Saturday Brookhaven PD put out a "critical missing" notice for her.

Brookhaven said its investigators responded to Lafakis' home and began conducting interviews "of the family and those close to Aimee" after she was reported missing, including Wineinger.

Lafakis' body was found where Gwinnett Police reported they were investigating a homicide on Sunday.

Authorities are still investigating Lafakis' cause of death and said more charges could be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County detectives at at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.