LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are on the hunt for two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery at an apartment complex earlier this month.

The robbery took place at the Grove Point apartments, which are located on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, on Sept. 9 where the victim was taking out the trash when he was confronted by two individuals, according to a police report. Authorities stated that one of the suspects pistol whipped the victim in the head and shot him in the leg.

Law enforcement said that one of the suspects was wearing blue shorts and a black shirt at the time of the crime. He was also described having dreadlocks. The other suspect was described wearing blue jeans, green underwear and a black hoody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 770-513-5300. Those who would like to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit here. A reward could be available for those who leave information that leads to an arrest.

