Gwinnett County man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking 14-year-old

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking last week in a case involving a 14-year-old girl, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As a result, the man was sentenced to 25 years, including 15 in prison, and will be listed on a sex offender registry.

“This conviction and prison sentence is just the latest in our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia and protect our most vulnerable, and our work continues each day. We want to send a strong message to those involved in this horrific industry in our state – you will be stopped and held responsible for your criminal acts, ” said Attorney General Chris Carr.

According to a release, Devonta Alexander Williams trafficked the young girl out of a hotel in Gwinnett County in May of 2018.

The GBI added that their investigation showed Williams advertised the underage girl for sex on escort websites and kept the money from sexual transactions. He was indicted in February of 2020.

Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude and was charged in the indictment with the following acts:

Knowingly transporting a person under the age of 18 years for the purpose of sexual servitude

Knowingly harboring a person under the age of 18 years at Guest Inn for the purpose of sexual servitude