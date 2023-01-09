Gwinnett Police searching for men accused in death of siblings found on side of highway

Police have been investigating the deaths of Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, and Juan Angel Montes, 16.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are searching for two men they say are behind the death of a brother and sister.

Police have been investigating the deaths of Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, and Juan Angel Montes, 16. The siblings died of gunshot wounds in an incident on Aug. 27, as determined by the Medical Examiner's Office, according to authorities.

The department said their deaths happened along I-85 at the split with I-985. They were found by a passerby before 7:30 p.m. on the shoulder of the interstate in the grass. No vehicles were nearby.

(The photo below is of Manuel Lorenzo Sanchez)

Police said the lead detective on the case has filed charges against Manuel Lorenzo Sanchez. The 42-year-old is facing two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of or the attempt to commit a crime.

Ricardo Lorenzo Montes, 24, is also accused of tampering with evidence. Both men are wanted at this time. So far, police said the shooting was not random and that the suspects knew the siblings.

(The photo below is of Ricardo Lorenzo Montes)

As police work to track down the suspects, they are asking anyone with information about the men or knowledge of their whereabouts to report it to authorities. People can report tips to CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the victims. If you want to help, you can do so here.