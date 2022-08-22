Man calls 911 to say he shot, killed his brother at Gwinnett home, police say

Gwinnett Police found 44-year-old Michael Robinson dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating after a dispute between brothers turned into a deadly shooting at a home Monday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a home on Deep Springs Drive, between Santee Street and Sandy Stream Drive.

A man called 911 to report he had just shot his brother, 44-year-old Michael Robinson, according to the police department.

When officers arrived, the victim's 47-year-old brother surrendered to officers. Gwinnett Police found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. Detectives are investigating all motives, the police department said.

"There is no threat to the local community or outstanding suspects," Gwinnett Police said.

Robinson's loved ones call the circumstances around his death "a tragedy of a life gone too soon," according to an online fundraiser.

"Michael Robinson was a victim of a senseless death," loved ones said on the fundraising page. "We as a family are trying to cope and would appreciate thoughts, prayers and donations."

