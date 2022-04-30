Gwinnett Police officer shoots, kills suspect armed with knife during domestic call, GBI says

This is what we know.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is stepping in after a Gwinnett County Police officer fired at an armed individual Saturday night.

Police said officers were called to a domestic dispute at a home by Oak Hampton Way in Duluth around 7:30 p.m.

According to the GBI, the 28-year-old suspect's mother called 911 stating that her son was armed with a knife. When Gwinnett police officers arrived, officers gave verbal commands for him to drop the knife. They said he did not comply, so officers Tased the man. He still did not drop the knife and lunged toward officers. That's when, the GBI said, officers shot the man.

He was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

According to authorities, GCPD has been called to the home before.

"We do have a history with the home," Valle said.

Gwinnett Police said GBI took over the incident shortly after the shooting and were still collecting evidence around 11 p.m.