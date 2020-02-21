ATLANTA — A man who police believe opened fire on an officer after an accident is now accused of running from the scene, carjacking another vehicle and then crashing it into a lake.

Now, police said the man is dead after he allegedly opened fire on officers from the sinking vehicle.

The accident happened at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Shadburn Ferry Road in Gwinnett County. Police said that after the collision, the suspect escaped on foot with a rifle and opened fire on responding officers as they attempted to catch up with him.

Police have since said that the suspect carjacked another vehicle as they continued their pursuit. The driver then took the vehicle through Shoal Creek Park and into the lake.

"Once he drove into the lake, the male began firing at police officers from the area of the sinking vehicle," police wrote in a statement.

In the hail of gunfire, a police car was struck several times; though, no officers were injured. Officers, however, did return fire on the man.

Multiple officers searched the area for the suspect after the crash and a police helicopter also searched from the air. The Hall County Sheriff's Office joined the effort and now has a dive team in the water where his body was found near the vehicle.

Police haven't released any identifying information about the suspect but said the passengers in the other vehicle from the original accident only suffered minor injuries.

A photo released by Gwinnett Police showed at least two vehicles involved.One was a burgundy Dodge sedan and the other was a white van with front-end damage - and an airbag that appears to have deployed inside.

With the shooting now directly involving officers, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate. Meanwhile, the investigation itself is still very active.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers tipsters may also be eligible for a reward.

