'It was me': Teen admits to jury that he fatally shot Hall County deputy

"I hurt a family. I hurt friends. I hurt his brothers and sisters, something I never wanted to do and I never would do.”

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — On the seventh day of a trial for the murder of Hall County Sheriff's Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, the teenager accused of pulling the trigger admit to the jury Tuesday that he indeed fired the shot that killed the 28-year-old deputy on July 7, 2019.

Hector Garcia-Solis, who was 17-years-old at the time, said that despite not remembering much of the night two years ago, he was the one who shot the gun.

“Were you in the courtroom earlier when the video from Deputy Dixon’s body-cam was played?” defense attorney Matt Cavedon asked.

Garcia-Solis, visibly crying said "Yeah."

“Who was that on the back corner of the house?”

“It was me,” he replied.

“And who was it that shot that handgun?”

“It was me.”

“Are you admitting to this jury that you took Deputy Dixon’s life?”

“Yeah, like I said, you gotta confess to your sins. I hurt a family. I hurt friends. I hurt his brothers and sisters, something I never wanted to do and I never would do.”

Garcia-Solis told the jury that he wishes he knew why he shot the deputy.

Along with Garcia-Solis, standing trial are London Alexander Clements and Eric Edgardo Velazquez.

It was the night of July 7, 2019 when Dixon attempted to stop a stolen vehicle thought to be connected to a series of car burglaries.

The car they were chasing crashed near the intersection of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue in Gainesville. Authorities said several suspects ran and deputies chased them. There was an exchange of gunfire and the deputy was shot.

Dixon died from his injuries. Garcia-Solis was hurt but survived. Days later, several teens were arrested in connection to the case.

Two of the defendants, Clements and Velazquez, are charged with being party to a crime. Garcia Solis is charged with felony murder.

Closing arguments are expected to take place on Wednesday.