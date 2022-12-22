A motive for the alleged murders is still unknown.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More information has been released about a suspected double murder-suicide at a Gainesville home on Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office identified the two women found dead in a bedroom as twin sisters, Ruth Newberry and Ruby Newberry. The two were 57 years old.

Hall County investigators believe the third person found dead in the living room of the Holland Drive home was responsible for the women's deaths. He was identified as 24-year-old Andrew Newberry, the son of Ruth Newberry.

Their investigators said Andrew died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Autopsies are being done for the two women to determine their exact cause of death, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office.