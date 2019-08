MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate who escaped during a work detail around 3 p.m. Saturday.

An official with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said William George Phillips Jr., 38, has been in and out of the Hamblen County Jail several times for misdemeanors. Authorities said he has a colostomy bag.

If you see Phillips or have any information on where he might be, call the Hamblen County Jail at (423) 585-2720.