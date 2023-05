35-year-old Marcel Mitchell was caught leaving the Bank of Hancock County just after 9 a.m. after he used a knife to threaten a bank teller.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPARTA, Ga. — A Sparta man is in jail following an armed robbery at the Bank of Hancock County Tuesday.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 35-year-old Marcel Mitchell was caught leaving the bank just after 9 a.m. after he used a knife to threaten a bank teller.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Sparta Police Department arrived at the bank just as Mitchell tried to get away on foot.

Mitchell has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.