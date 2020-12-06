HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A Hancock County teen is in critical condition after being shot in a parking lot around noon Friday.

According to Mary Chandler of the GBI's Milledgeville office, it happened in the Georgia Farm Bureau Parking lot near Highways 15 and 16 in Sparta.

Chandler said 22-year-old Jacob Jamal Miller had been arguing with the teen by text message and drove to find him. Chandler says he fired three shots at 17-year-old DeQuan Kemp and hit him in the torso.

So far, investigators don't know how the men knew each other or what they were arguing about. Chandler says Miller recently moved to Sparta from South Carolina.

Kemp is now in stable but critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and Chandler says the shooter will be charged with aggravated assault.

