1 killed in shooting at apartment complex near Georgia State stadium, police say

ATLANTA — One person died in a shooting at an apartment complex near Georgia State's stadium Monday evening, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said the shooting happened at 521 Hank Aaron Drive in the Summerhill neighborhood. The apartment complex is home to many college students in the area.

11Alive did see police presence from APD and GSU at the scene. We've reached out to both agencies to get more information about what happened.

One GSU student who said he lives at the complex said he heard two gunshots Monday evening.