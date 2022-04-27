The 49-year-old had been released by a judge to allow him "to get his affairs in order." However, he didn't return on the appointed date.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man recently sentenced to 20 years for trafficking methamphetamines is back in custody again after a standoff in Haralson County Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The 49-year-old had been released by a judge to allow him "to get his affairs in order." However, he didn't return on the appointed date and warrants were issued for his arrest. He was wanted on felony escape and failure to appear warrants out of Catoosa County, the Haralson County Sheriff said.

The U.S. Marshals, the Haralson County Sheriff and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force went to arrest the man around 7 a.m. at a home on Jacksonville Road, outside of Tallapoosa. When law enforcement arrived, he barricaded himself inside a home and told officials he was armed. Negotiators at the scene attempted to get him out of the home but he refused, according to the sheriff's office.

Paulding County SWAT was called to the scene and the team deployed tear gas inside of the home. The man eventually came out with a self-inflicted knife wound. The Haralson County Sheriff said his injury was not life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment while in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.