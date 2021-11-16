The Hardee County Sheriff's Office says the man is a "chronic offender" who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder in the 90s.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted of murder nearly 25 years ago is back behind bars after he held three people hostage and attacked deputies with a hatchet, according to the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in Wauchula Hills about a possible armed hostage situation.

When authorities arrived, deputies say 61-year-old Mitchell Albritton told them he was armed and tried to close the door. But deputies say they were at the threshold and were able to force the door open.

However, before they could arrest Albritton, deputies say he attacked two of them with a hatchet. Both were taken to the hospital and treated and released.

The sheriff's office says officers from Wauchula and Bowling Green police departments went with deputies and were able to restrain Albritton. Once he was subdued, the agency says officers found three people inside the home covered in blood.

Authorities say one person told them they were afraid to escape because Albritton "would pick up the hatchet any time they tried to move."

All three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office says Albritton is a "chronic offender." He was released from prison in August and is on "active conditional release supervision."

The agency says he was sentenced in 1997 to 25 years in prison for murder. He also has been in prison for false imprisonment, shooting into a dwelling, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.