40-year-old Brenda Settles was found dead in a Macon home on Saturday. Boyfriend Anthony Walker was later arrested and charged with her death.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday night, Gerald Settles says he got a call that he will never forget.

"If I would've knew what was gonna happen, I would've went up there and got her. If I would've knew this was going on, I would've came and got her," says Settles.

He was told that his 40-year-old daughter, Brenda, was dead.

"I kept thinking that she was at the hospital and somebody was gonna call me and tell me that she was alright," he says.

Just hours later, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested boyfriend Anthony Walker and charged him with Brenda's murder.

This comes just months after Walker was arrested and served time for battery, with Settles listed as the victim. Her father says he never met Walker, but it's a hard pill to swallow.

"It's still hard to believe, I'll be honest with you. It's just hard to believe," he says.

Settles says his daughter lived in Georgia her whole life, and quickly made friends with any and everyone she met.

"She was just a, she was a country girl and she loved music and she loved meeting people," Settles says.

Settles says knowing that Walker is now behind bars brings a small sense of relief, as they continue to wait for answers.

"It does to know that he can't do it to somebody else. He can't take somebody else's daughter," he says.

Settles leaves behind three children, ages 23, 20, and 15.