'He was a good man and father': Dodge County man mourns father after fatal shooting in pet dispute

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says 71-year old Ronnie Reeves, shot David Ussery in the chest as the two men argued over a fight between their dog and cat.

Example video title will go here for this video

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A Dodge County man's family says they're in disbelief after he was allegedly shot and killed by their elderly neighbor. The sheriff’s office says the two men argued over a fight between their dog and cat.

71-year-old Ronnie Reeves, the man who shot both the dog and victim, 48-year-old David Ussery, faces several charges including murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and more.

Sheriff Brian Robinson says he arrested Reeves himself.

Investigator William Gordon says deputies were called out to the home and arrived to find David Ussery shot in the chest.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went out there to find out more about what happened.

"He was being attended by the EMS staff in Dodge County. The victim's dogs had allegedly attacked the offender's cat, he explains.

Gordon says Ussery later died at the hospital. Robinson says Reeves seemed calm when he was arrested and sound of mind.

“He complied with all my orders,” Robinson says. “When we took him in, he didn't seem distraught, he didn't seem upset.”.

Robinson says they're still investigating, but he says Ussery was well-known in the community and had a lot of friends.

"We do have violent crimes at times, but it's not an everyday thing in Dodge County. When something like this occurs, of course, it's a tragedy,” he explains.

We visited the family home where the shooting happened on Telfair County Line Road. Cale Ussery, the victim's son, declined to speak on camera. However he says his father, wife, and two children came home to see Reeves shooting their dog, Diesel.

Cale says the two men exchanged words and then Reeves shot David Ussery in the chest. He says their family has known Reeves for decades and doesn't know why he did this.

Cale says his father was a kind man and a good father. He says that while the cat did not make it, their dog Diesel is healing and is doing fine.