Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence.
Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
Troopers said the deputy was arrested for DUI after they performed field sobriety tests.
He was taken to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for booking.
