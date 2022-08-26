Driver causes 3-car crash, leads troopers on high-speed chase in Henry County: Authorities

The office preform two Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) on the driver recovered.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Editors note: This article was updated to reflect that deputies in Henry County did not assist in this chase

A driver was arrested after causing a three-car crash in Henry County and leading troopers on a high-speed chase ending in another wreck, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Authorities in Henry County reported they were on GA 3 at GA 20 trying to pull over a 2013 Honda Accord for speeding, but he "refused to yield and initiated a pursuit."

The department said the suspect then drove to Bob White Trail overpass in Clayton County, where troopers performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT), which according to the Department of Justice, "is a technique used by law enforcement personnel to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing the vehicle to stall and stop."

The driver was able to regain control of his car. Troopers said they attempted a second P.I.T. on Frontage Road just 1400 feet from the overpass and about 24 seconds after the last maneuver "but were unsuccessful."

Authorities said he continued north down Frontage Road, ran a red light at Forest Parkway Drive, and was T-boned by a motorcycle.

"The impact caused the violator vehicle to careen across the intersection and into the westbound lanes of Forest Parkway," the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.

And the chase still continued.

The department said the driver turned right off of Forest Parkway, back onto Frontage Road, heading north, where troopers were able to overtake the car. The driver ran off the road into a sharp right curve at Lake Mirror Road.

"After hitting a set of utility guy wires, the driver finally surrendered to troopers, during a felony stop, without further incident," the department said.

A public information officer with Henry County Sherriff's Office said on Friday that state officials "elected to pursue the charges in our jurisdiction" since the initial violation, speeding, happened in their county. The suspect is no longer in custody with Henry County; the office said he was released Friday morning.

According to a Henry County PIO, he was booked in for: