Man suspected of beating woman to death killed by authorities in Henry County shooting, sheriff says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed by Henry County law enforcement on Thursday after authorities said he likely killed a woman in Powder Springs. Henry County Police confirmed they were involved in a shooting around 1 p.m., the agency said.

There was a heavy police presence in Henry County as authorities arrived at a scene off Panola Road in Ellenwood at Five Points Crossing shopping center that houses a Goodwill and Dollar General. 11Alive SkyTracker shows the focus of the investigation in the parking lot around a white pickup truck.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said the man inside the truck was suspected of beating a woman to death earlier in the day.

Powder Springs Police said the incident happened within their jurisdiction. Chief Lane Cadwell said Powder Springs officers were doing a welfare check on the 3800 block of Equity Lane around 10 a.m. when they found a woman dead inside a townhome. Officers were able to identify a suspect who was tracked to Henry County, according to a Powder Springs Police Department news release. Officers with the department are investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

The Henry County sheriff said law enforcement tried to talk to the man at the plaza and when he stepped out of the pickup, he pointed a gun at authorities. That's when authorities opened fire and killed him, according to the sheriff.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the 64-year-old died at the scene and that a handgun was recovered.

People at the scene recounted to 11Alive what they saw.

"I was at Grease Monkey getting a car serviced and I heard sirens coming from every direction," Michael Woods, a witness said. "They begin to surround the suspect in a white pick-up truck."

The witness said he wasn't sure about what led up to the shooting but the scene likely alarmed everyone in the area.

"I believe that our officer took every opportunity that he could to try and talk this particular suspect down, to try to help him in a situation to suffer less, and he (the suspect) took the opposite route," Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said. "And I want to make sure we clarify, he (the suspect) said 'today is the day,' obviously wanting to have suicide by cop or to do the same to himself."

Officers have set up crime scene tape in the area, saying it is secure and safe, according to a statement.