'He made a world of a difference' | Henry County resident shares kind experience with officer who was shot

Jana Beasley tells 11Alive she requested a welfare check for her friend and Officer Paramhans Desai responded. His compassion helped her during that tough time.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — In early October, Jana Beasley was not able to get ahold of her friend. After trying to reach her several times, she decided to call Henry County Police to perform a welfare check.

Officer Paramhans Desai responded.

"I met him out there. We had found she passed away in her home. He was so kind to me," she said, while holding back tears. "Sorry, I'm emotional."

She says the 17-year law enforcement veteran then spoke about difficult times in his life, to help ease her pain.

"He was telling me of his father who passed away not long ago, and how it's hard. He was very comforting and stayed with me the whole time. He was just very sweet," she said. "He made a world of a difference."

He stayed there for a couple of hours. Beasley quickly realized there's more to him than a badge.

“Didn't seem like just a police officer who I looked at as an authority figure. I'd looked at him as someone comforting. As a friend, even though I had never seen him before," she said.

Now, she hopes to ease his pain, sending prayers and well wishes, as the father of two fights for his life at Grady Medical Center.

The 38-year-old was shot shortly after responding to a home in McDonough for a domestic incident on Thursday.

"I'm sure he was doing such a great thing, you know, for someone else too and seeing that just broke my heart," she said. "When I saw his picture, my heart just sank. I just couldn't understand why such great people, something bad happens to them."

Officer Desai is in critical condition, according to the police department.

There's currently a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jordan Jackson in the case. A manhunt for the 22-year-old is currently underway, as he is a suspect identified in connection to the shooting.

He is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

"Please, if you hear something, let someone know. I know he's out there. I can't even imagine how the family is of either side," Beasley added.

Governor Brian Kemp took to Twitter, asking people to keep the injured Henry County officer in their thoughts and prayers.

Another Facebook user wrote, "[Officer Desai is] the nicest and most reasonable police officer I’ve ever encountered. I’m so sad. Praying for his healing and for his wife/ kids. He spoke highly of them when we called for assistance."

The Henry County Police Department says Officer Desai joined them on October 19, 2020. Previously, he served much of his law enforcement career with the Georgia Department of Corrections before joining the Dekalb County Police Department in October of 2019.

"Officer Desai is married and has two small children. He remains in critical condition and continues to fight for his life," it adds.

"Let me be crystal clear, we certainly will not tolerate any individual, regardless of who you are, coming to what we consider to be God's country of Henry County and harming any of our police officers in any kind of way," Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said during a press conference. "So Mr. Jackson whatever hole you're in, I assure you we're coming to find you, we will place you in custody and we will bring you to justice."