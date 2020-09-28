Ex-Henry County police officer pleads guilty after choking former NFL player during 2017 traffic stop

He is prohibited from ever working again as a law enforcement officer.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The ex-Henry County police officer accused of choking a former NFL player during a 2017 traffic stop has pleaded guilty to the charges.

David Rose surrendered his law enforcement certification as part of a guilty plea to one count of simple battery after of choking Desmond Marrow on Dec. 2, 2017, the Henry County District Attorney's office said.

Rose must now serve 12 months on probation and must also complete an anger management class, perform 40 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim, the DA's office said.

With this guilty plea, Rose is prohibited from ever working again as a law enforcement officer, according to documents. He had been with the department for three years before being terminated in 2018, shortly after the incident.

“Through his revealing words and actions, David Rose tarnished the badge that represents all the honorable and brave men and women who serve in law enforcement. As a result of this plea, Rose will never work as a police officer again,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “I am satisfied that he has been held accountable for his actions against Desmond Marrow.”

The incident, captured on camera, took place in a Target parking lot in McDonough. Rose responded when officers got a call that Marrow and the driver of another vehicle were driving aggressively.

Rose was seen choking Marrow and grabbing his neck while he was handcuffed on the ground.