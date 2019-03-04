EASTMAN, Ga. — UPDATE, 8 p.m.:

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Alexia Williams has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in the death of 60-year-old Althea Etheridge.

The GBI executed a search warrant on Williams' house Tuesday evening and arrested her without incident. Williams was taken to the Dodge County jail.

On Tuesday, the GBI says one of the women in an Eastman car accident, Alexia Williams, said Althea Etheridge was stabbed and crashed her SUV on Calahan Street in Eastman.

GBI Special Agent-in-Charge Lindsay Wilkes said Williams told them that Etheridge offered the man a ride. Williams told them she was not in the car at the time of the crash and that she was stabbed after running up to the crash site.

Etheridge died on the scene. Williams was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon in stable condition. Wilkes says Williams' injuries were non-life-threatening and she was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Don Pitts, a friend of Etheridge's, said that she was a matriarch of the neighborhood before moving to the other side of town.

"She opened her heart and a lot of people looked up to her as their second mother," Pitts said.

Pitts remembered Etheridge as being loving, but not one to be messed with. She often offered up homemade plates to the neighborhood.

"Her heart was made of gold," Pitts said. "If she could help you, she'd help you. If you didn't have it and she had it, she'd take care of you."

Anyone with information can contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.