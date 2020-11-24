North Georgia husband, wife charged with trafficking heroin from Atlanta

Andrew Nelson Dover and Alisha Gay Dover were arrested during a traffic stop in Habersham County with thousands of dollars worth of heroin on them, deputies say.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Clarkesville couple is in jail after a five-month investigation, a traffic stop, and the discovery of several grams of heroin.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office reports that the sheriff's office stopped a vehicle on Highway 365 at Wilbanks Road on Friday. Inside were 43-year-old Andrew Nelson Dover and 38-year-old Alisha Gay Dover.

The sheriff's office said that further investigation uncovered 56 grams of heroin that Alisha Dover was carrying upon being taken to jail. In all, the drugs had a street value estimated at $11,200.

Investigators later learned that the couple had gone to Atlanta and picked up the heroin before the traffic stop. Both are now facing charges of trafficking heroin.

Alisha also faces an additional charge of driving under the influence which may play into why the stop happened in the first place; though, the sheriff's office didn't specify. The agency said the arrest followed a five-month investigation.

However, they said the case is still open and the investigation is still active. 11Alive is working to get booking photos for both suspects.