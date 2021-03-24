31-year-old Christopher Tiggs was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his close friend, David Lawson.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Wendy Lawson says her brother, David Wesley Lawson, and Christopher Tiggs were close for almost a decade.

"He's been in our family, like he was in my brother's wedding," says Wendy Lawson.

"They've been friends, you know. They lived together, they raced dirt bikes together, they've done everything together," says mother Sherry Dukes.

On Tuesday night, the GBI says the two men had a confrontation that ended with Lawson dead.

He was found shot to death in a car on North Lake Shore Drive in Ivey.

Dukes, says it's a tough pill to swallow, especially for his girlfriend and two sons.

"His boys, his two babies, they loved their daddy," she says.

Wendy says the family called the 28-year-old by his middle name, Wesley.

She says he was a family man, and loved by people in and around Wilkinson County.

"He was a golden person really. Like he would give somebody the shirt off his back or the last dollar. If he sees someone broken down, he'd stop and help them," she says.

"He shined so bright everywhere he went. He always, don't care if he had a toothache, he always had a smile on his face," says Duke.

Wendy says now that they know who did it, they want to know why, and how it happened.

"I mean, they don't know anything, they don't know whose gun fired or nothing? Did Wesley even shoot a bullet, you know?," she says.