Sheriff deputies said the men were all armed with high-powered weapons and wearing body armour. Deputies said they were looking for money.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A father is dead after four men broke into his family's home Friday in the Highlands area.

Harris County Sheriff deputies said initially the mother and three children were the only ones inside of the home in the 2400 block of Orange Blossom Lane when four men — armed with high-powered weapons and wearing body armor — forced their way through the front door.

Deputies said one of the children was on FaceTime with someone when the suspects broke in and immediately the father and cousin came to the house.

Deputies said as soon as the father and cousin walked through the front door, one of the suspects opened fire, shooting and killing the father in the doorway.

The suspects then got into a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and drove away.

Harris County Precinct 3 constables were alerted to the home invasion and the suspects' vehicle.

Deputy constables quickly spotted the truck and tried to get the suspects to stop but they led them on a brief chase before crashing out about nine miles from the home invasion scene, investigators said.

All four got out of the vehicle and ran away. Deputies believe they have one of the suspects in custody. The other three remain on the run.

The mother and her children are being interviewed to see if deputies can gather more details on the suspects. They told investigators the suspects were looking for money.

Deputies are also canvassing the neighborhood for any surveillance video that could help them solve this case.

This is still a developing story. Check back for updates.