VALRICO, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies say a man is behind bars after he molested multiple children as young as six years old over the span of four decades.

Thomas Lair, 62, was first arrested on multiple counts of child molestation on April 13. He's now facing additional charges after more people came forward accusing him of "inappropriate sexual content," the sheriff's office writes.

Deputies say they learned through interviews that Lair molested multiple young girls after befriending them and their families between 1972 and 2020. Most of the girls were between the ages of six and nine, according to the sheriff's office.

Lair is now facing 13 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of sexual battery.

"Our detectives are concerned that there could be other children affected, and we are asking anyone else who may be a victim not to be afraid to come forward and speak out," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

"It's important for parents to be cautious of any adult they entrust to care for their children and to also listen to their children if they say they are uncomfortable around an individual."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone affected by Lair's alleged actions to call the agency at 813-247-8200.