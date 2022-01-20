Former Macon teacher mourns loss of student killed in drive-by shooting

15-year-old Carmelo Ross died in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night. Another 15-year-old boy was also shot, but is in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — A former Macon educator says she's spent the day trying to wrap her head around the fact that her student was killed.

"His life was robbed from him," Lucy Felder said.

Lucy Felder says she is trying to come to terms with the fact that her student is no longer here and that his siblings are without a big brother.

15-year-old Carmelo Ross died in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

Another 15-year-old boy was also shot, but is in stable condition.

"For something like this to happen, I just don't understand. How do you rob a child of their life? This child didn't even make it to see adulthood or become a father. I just don't get it," Felder said.

A witness says a car drove by and someone shot several times, hitting Ross and the other boy as they were standing outside of a home.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 7 p.m. on the 1700 block of Wren Avenue.

"I can't stop crying. I hollered. I felt like I had lost a child. I literally just saw him at the fair last year. He gave me a hug. I asked him how his siblings were doing, and he said everyone was OK, so I was truly, truly hurt. All I can see is his pretty smile from the fair," Felder said.

That smile is one she says she'll never forget.

This shooting is still under investigation.