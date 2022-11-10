Arrest warrants out for five Georgia women over fight at youth football game

The incident occurred on Oct. 3 at Hogansville Elementary School.

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville issued arrest warrants last week for five women in relation to a fight that happened at a youth football game earlier this month.

According to the Hogansville Police Department, the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 3 at Hogansville Elementary School.

The department said it had one officer at the game for security, who had to call for back-up when a fight broke out.

"The fight spilled over to several participants. Several other officers arrived within a minute of being called, however, the amount of people involved caused concern," Hogansville Police said in a release.

The department said law enforcement officers from the Troup County Sheriff's Office and Grantville Police Department also responded, at which point the incident was brought under control.

Two people involved in the fight were taken into custody the night of the incident. Police later issued the warrants for five additional women, and are asking anyone who has information about the fight to call Sgt. Shane Williams at 706-637-6648.

"We are examining security and body worn camera footage to determine who instigated the incident," Hogansville Police said.

The department added in a statement: "The Hogansville Police Department is committed to the safety of the citizens of Hogansville and will work diligently to prevent another incident occurring. We encourage parents whose children are participating in any group activity to act responsibly. We teach our children by our actions, and such negative and violent reaction does not reflect what youth sports tries to teach: respect, comradery, teamwork, cooperation, and community. The incident that occurred Monday night in front of so many children does not reflect the community values of Hogansville."