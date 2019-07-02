PERRY, Ga. — A Houston County man will be spending eight years in prison for aggravated battery after a domestic situation involving his girlfriend.

According to a release from Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig, the attack happened on May 1, 2016.

He says (now) 33-year-old Joshua Scott got into an argument with his girlfriend at her home in Perry when he got upset and hit her over the head with a lamp.

The impact fractured her skull and left her with a large cut on her head.

Both the victim and Scott claimed it was an accident, but evidence contradicted that and proved the attack was intentional.

On Thursday, Scott was sentenced to 15 years, with eight to be served in prison.

“Incidents of domestic violence, such as this, will not be tolerated in our community. If you commit an offense such as this, you should expect to go to prison,” wrote Hartwig.