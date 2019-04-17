KATHLEEN, Ga. — A Houston County business owner was arrested earlier this week following an investigation into a reported rape.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a sexual assault on April 10 that happened between March 22 and March 23 at a home on Houston Lake Road in Kathleen.

The victim, an adult female, told deputies she had previously met John Martin Morath III, the owner of Central Georgia Fences, on Facebook several weeks before the incident.

She said she went to an event with Morath on March 22 and then blacked out before waking up at 5:30 a.m. at his home the next morning.

The victim learned information that suggested she was assaulted while incapacitated. She then sought help from Crisis Line and Safe House.

On April 15, investigators executed a search warrant at Morath’s home and collected evidence for their investigation. Morath was then charged with one count of rape and one count of aggravated sodomy.

He’s currently being held without bond. Anyone with information about Morath or this case can call Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-218-4790 or 478-542-2080.