Houston County deputies investigating after 1 stabbed, 1 shot in Warner Robins

There is no word on the victims' conditions or a suspect at this time.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed and another shot in the 100 block of Arthur Street in Warner Robins.

According to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 5 p.m. Friday about a person shot in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a man who had been stabbed and another with a gunshot wound. Both were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center in Macon for treatment.

This case is still under investigation.