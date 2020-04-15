WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County deputies are investigating after a standoff with a man who threatened to stab his parents Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Kent Bankston with the Houston Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Brandon Thomson broke into his parents' home in Warner Robins. Bankston says when Thomson threatened to stab his mother, both the mother and father ran from the home and called for help. They were not hurt.

When the Sheriff’s Response Team entered the home, they did not find Thomson inside. Bankston says the sheriff's office has pending charges against Thomson for the threats he made to his mother.

There is no word on whether or not Thomson has been found.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

