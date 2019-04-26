BONAIRE, Georgia — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in Wednesday night’s fatal Bonaire shooting.

According to a news release from the agency, they’ve secured a murder warrant for 26-year-old Kevin Leonard Hobbs.

HCSO

They say Hobbs is considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him, do not approach him and contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information about the case or Hobbs’ location can call Sgt. Joe Middlebrooks at 478-542-2080, or call 911.

