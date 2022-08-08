Houston County law enforcement, Georgia state troopers arrest 65 in weekend crime crackdown

In total, Operation Safe Streets resulted in 65 arrests and nearly 300 warnings and 260 citations.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police, Houston County deputies, and Georgia State Patrol troopers say they made about 65 arrests and stops over the weekend in an effort to crack down on crime.

According to a Facebook post from the Warner Robins Police Department Monday, law enforcement launched "Operation Safe Streets" on Friday and into Saturday morning. The operation, made up of 23 Warner Robins police officers (1 drone unit), 22 Houston County Sheriff's deputies, and 20 GSP Troopers (1 GSP Aviation), worked a crime suppression detail based on crime stats.

In total, they arrested 65 people and gave out nearly 300 warnings and 260 citations.

The operation's stats are as follows:

Total Law Enforcement: 65

Total Arrests: 65

Firearms seized: 7 Under 18/Commission of Felony/Convicted Felon

Felony Drug Arrests: 10

Misdemeanor Drug Arrests: 5

Drugs Seized: Methamphetamine, Heroin, Marijuana

Total DUI: 28

Warrant Service: 6

Total Citations: 259

Total Warnings: 294

K-9 Deployments: 3 WRPD, 6 HCSO