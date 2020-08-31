Houston County Sheriff's Office warns community about phone scam

the agency says scammers are calling folks from numbers associated with the sheriff's office and they're using deputy's names.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about phone scam.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the agency says scammers are calling folks from numbers associated with the sheriff's office and they're using deputy's names.

According to the post, the scammer calls and tells people there is a warrant out for their arrest. Then they say people can avoid going to jail if they send money.

The sheriff's office says they do not call people and ask for money. People who get a phone scam like this should hang up.

"Never send any money. This goes for IRS scams, insurance scams, lottery scams," the post said.

The sheriff's office says many people that fall victim to these scams are elderly.

"So if you have parents who don't have (Facebook), please talk to them about this," the post said.