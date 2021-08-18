Houston County stolen truck chase ends in crash near Twiggs, Bleckley County line

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after the driver of a stolen truck led them on a chase that started in Houston County Wednesday.
According to the agency, Georgia State Patrol Post 20 Dublin troopers assisted the Houston County Sheriff's Office in recovery of a stolen truck.
The chase ended when a trooper performed a PIT maneuver on GA 87 near the Twiggs/Bleckley County line.
The driver of the stolen truck was hurt in the crash and was airlifted to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.
Georgia State Patrol is still investigating the crash and the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.