Houston County stolen truck chase ends in crash near Twiggs, Bleckley County line

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after the driver of a stolen truck led them on a chase that started in Houston County Wednesday.

According to the agency, Georgia State Patrol Post 20 Dublin troopers assisted the Houston County Sheriff's Office in recovery of a stolen truck.

The chase ended when a trooper performed a PIT maneuver on GA 87 near the Twiggs/Bleckley County line.

The driver of the stolen truck was hurt in the crash and was airlifted to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.