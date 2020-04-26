HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County deputies are searching for a man who escaped custody after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division, Cherokee Graham was pulled over Saturday near Watson Boulevard at North Houston Road.

Graham pulled into a parking lot and fled from deputies on foot, the post says. He was arrested after a short chase.

The Traffic Division says Graham then complained of having medical issues and was taken to Houston Medical Center by Houston County EMS.

Once he was checked out by hospital staff and cleared, he was taken into the parking lot where he fled on foot again from a deputy, the post says.

Deputies with Houston County and Warner Robins police officers searched the area Graham was last seen.

The Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division was also called out to help with the search, according to the sheriff's office.

The post says Graham wasn't found, and deputies are unsure if he was picked up by a car in the area.

The sheriff's office describes Graham as over 6 feet tall and weighing 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.

He has multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest, according to the post.

Anyone with information on Graham's whereabouts can call the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 478-542-2080.

Houston County Sheriff's Traffic Division On April 25,2020, Cherokee Deshaun Graham was pulled over for traffi... c violations on Watson Blvd near N Houston Rd. Graham pulled into a parking lot and then fled from the traffic stop on foot. Graham was taken into custody by deputies after a short foot pursuit. Graham began complaining of medical issues.

RELATED HEADLINES

Pregnant woman found shot dead in Macon

GBI investigating after nephew shoots uncle in Wheeler County

Warner Robins man charged with shooting his girlfriend in the chest

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.