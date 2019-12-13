WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County's district attorney is seeking the death penalty for a man accused of murdering two people in 2018.

On Wednesday, District Attorney George Hartwig filed a notice seeking the death penalty for Daniel Bruce Franz, II.

Franz was charged with the Jan. 13, 2018 murder of Janak Patel, who worked at a Chevron gas station. He is also accused of robbing the gas station the same night.

Eight days later, Franz allegedly shot and killed Parker Moore during an armed robbery at a Barbaritos on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

In October, a Houston County grand jury indicted Daniel Franz for both deaths.

Franz is also charged with trying to murder Jordan Christian during the Barberitos robbery.

In July, Franz was convicted of manslaughter for killing his friend, Vincent Junior, after an argument over a bag of marijuana at Tanglewood Apartments. That happened the same night that Franz allegedly murdered Patel.

Chief Judge Edward Lukemire sentenced Franz to serve 25 years in prison for killing Junior.

No trial date has been set on the two new murder charges.

