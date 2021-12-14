They had only stopped for the night and were getting ready to leave and drive the last five hours of their trip to their new home.

MACON, Ga. — A family traveling through Central Georgia had all of their belongings stolen overnight at a Macon hotel.

The family of five were on their way to Alabama from Florida when they stopped in Macon Monday night around 9 p.m. Then, sometime before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, someone stole their 26-foot-long U-Haul truck from the Marriott Hotel's parking lot.

Monday night, Kathleen Carney and her three girls and husband stopped to sleep at the Marriott on Coliseum Drive in Macon.

"It seemed OK. It seemed nice. The parking lot was lit," Carney said.

They had only stopped for the night and were getting ready to leave and drive the last five hours of their trip to their next home.

Carney said, "We were on the seventh floor and we looked out the window and our truck was gone. We were shocked and my first thought was, 'Maybe the hotel had it towed.' I mean, I couldn't imagine somebody actually stealing our truck!"

In less than 12 hours, someone stole more than $10,000 worth of their belongings. New furniture, appliances, a piano, clothes, the girls' Christmas presents, and more were all gone.

"I saved their hospital bracelets, and it's just stuff like that. I will never get those things back, like handprints. I don't want to think about it," Carney said.

Carney says they filed a report with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, but doubt they'll ever see their belongings again.

"I wanted to just put it out there to let others know, yeah, it does happen. It happened to us. How could we have prevented it except for not coming to Macon? But, I mean, that's sad if you live in Macon and your family is in Macon and you have family moving or something like that," Carney said.

We've seen this before. There was a family moving to Savannah this past summer when they had their U-Haul truck stolen in Macon; and then, this time last year, there was a man moving to Florida when he had nearly all of his belongings stolen, too.

The sheriff's office could not give more details on the case.